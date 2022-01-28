Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 595,360 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.79% of Assured Guaranty worth $58,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after buying an additional 593,132 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.