Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Loews worth $55,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

