Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,161 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $65,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.19 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

