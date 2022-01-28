Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 457,418 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.33% of Select Medical worth $64,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

