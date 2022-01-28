Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,465,614 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,445,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.66% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

