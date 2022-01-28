Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,292 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.89% of Brighthouse Financial worth $68,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.