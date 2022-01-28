Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of ICL Group worth $61,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

