Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,522 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.36% of Matador Resources worth $60,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.