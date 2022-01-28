Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,141 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

