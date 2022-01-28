Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 963,095 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.13% of First BanCorp. worth $58,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBP stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

