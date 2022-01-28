Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.93.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $676.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.