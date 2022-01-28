Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $56.12 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 155,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.49% of Universal Health Services worth $56,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

