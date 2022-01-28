Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $57.09 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377,715 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.56% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $57,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000.
BLMN stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.
In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
