Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $59.54 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.49% of Atkore worth $59,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

