Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $59.79 Million Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Ternium worth $59,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $40.95 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

