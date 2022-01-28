Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $59.86 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.05% of Vontier worth $59,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.