Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $61.11 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.87% of Choice Hotels International worth $61,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $138.99 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

