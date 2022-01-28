Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $65.32 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of News worth $65,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NWSA stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

