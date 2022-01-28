Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $67.95 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 438,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Hologic worth $67,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

