Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $68.44 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.87% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $68,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $37.43 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.