Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $70.32 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $70,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.02 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

