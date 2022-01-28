Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.44% of EPR Properties worth $53,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 327.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

