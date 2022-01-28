Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.26% of AmerisourceBergen worth $64,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $31,510,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

