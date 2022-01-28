Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.95% of Crescent Point Energy worth $52,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 564,398 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,583,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 634,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

CPG opened at $6.39 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.