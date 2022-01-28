Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $67,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $564.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.61 and its 200 day moving average is $737.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

