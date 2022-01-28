Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of NICE worth $54,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $237.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.11. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

