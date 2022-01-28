Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $56,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

