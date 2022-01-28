Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 171,050 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Progressive worth $71,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

