Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,783,694 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Vodafone Group worth $55,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

