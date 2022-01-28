Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 2,368 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Nasdaq worth $68,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average of $196.20. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

