Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 292,383 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.64% of Perficient worth $62,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.48. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.