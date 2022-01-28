Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 826,356 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 291.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.40% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $61,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

NYSE SEAS opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

