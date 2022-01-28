Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 256,333 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

