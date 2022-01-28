Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Asana worth $53,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $114,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,253,733 shares of company stock worth $363,480,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $10,450,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.