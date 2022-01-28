Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of Incyte worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

