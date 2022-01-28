Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Equifax worth $55,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.18.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.09. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

