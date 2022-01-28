Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of POSCO worth $59,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSE:PKX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

