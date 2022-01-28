Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,140 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of The Carlyle Group worth $59,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

