Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,349 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Vertiv worth $64,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vertiv by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

