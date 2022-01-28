Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 12,277,619 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,277,619 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.36% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $69,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $23.23 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

