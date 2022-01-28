Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,402,835 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of British American Tobacco worth $51,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

