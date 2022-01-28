Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 14,449 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Repligen worth $56,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $311,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.10. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $5,822,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

