Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,578,588 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Equitable worth $53,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.