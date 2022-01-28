Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 485,895 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 485,895 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

