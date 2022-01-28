Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 94,588 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of State Street worth $66,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

NYSE STT opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

