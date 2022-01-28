Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 99,863 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,863 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.59% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $69,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $22.81 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

