Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

