Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $141,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

