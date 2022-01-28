Arweave (AR) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $32.23 or 0.00085404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $24.53 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

