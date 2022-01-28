Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $11,455,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASAN traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

